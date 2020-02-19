App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 08:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Railways unearths massive Tatkal scam; Jet Airways gets EoI from Russia; Trump unsure on US-India trade deal and more

Tune in to In The News for the top news stories from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the February 19 episode of In The News, host Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Atharva Pandit, Siddhesh Raut and Keerthana Tiwari from the Moneycontrol newsroom to find out the top stories from India and the world.

First up, she talks to Pandit about mediators appointed by the Supreme Court meeting protesters at Shaheen Bagh to request them to change their location.

Next, Siddhesh discusses a Tatkal tickets scam and Jet Airways finding a possible suitor in the form of the Russian Far East Development Fund.



Lastly, Tiwari gives updates on US President Donald Trump’s India tour and a possible trade deal between the two countries.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 08:29 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

