In The News podcast | Railways unearths massive Tatkal scam; Jet Airways gets EoI from Russia; Trump unsure on US-India trade deal and more

In the February 19 episode of In The News, host Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Atharva Pandit, Siddhesh Raut and Keerthana Tiwari from the Moneycontrol newsroom to find out the top stories from India and the world.

First up, she talks to Pandit about mediators appointed by the Supreme Court meeting protesters at Shaheen Bagh to request them to change their location.

Next, Siddhesh discusses a Tatkal tickets scam and Jet Airways finding a possible suitor in the form of the Russian Far East Development Fund.

Lastly, Tiwari gives updates on US President Donald Trump’s India tour and a possible trade deal between the two countries.