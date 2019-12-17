In The News podcast | Protests escalate over Citizenship Act; Musharraf's death sentence; IMF on India's growth and more

Tune in to In The News for the top news stories emerging from India and around the world.
In the December 17 episode of Moneycontrol's In the News podcast host Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with colleagues from the news room to find out the top stories of the day.
He talks to Atharva Pandit about nation-wide protests against the controversial amended Citizenship Act. Pandit talks about why students across the country are raising their voices against the Act. He also discusses the Supreme Court's directives on petitions against the Act and PM Narendra Modi's take on the issue.
Next, Nachiket Deuskar talks about the death sentence handed to former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf.
Siddhesh Raut then talks about the government coming down heavily on false GST claims. He lastly shares details about IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath talking about how India can revive its economy, which is at a six-year low ahead of her visit to the country next week.
Tune in to In The News podcast for more.If you have any query or suggestions please do write to us on mcpodcast@nw18.com