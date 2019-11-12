App
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 09:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | President's rule in Maharashtra; 3,000 fraud cases detected in health scheme; and Hong Kong protest

Here's a round up of the top stories from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the November 12 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal catches up with Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit, Ruchira Kondepudi and Siddhesh Raut to get the top news stories of the day.

While Pandit gives the latest details about the President's rule being implemented in Maharashtra for six months, Kondepudi talks about the ongoing protests in Hong Kong.

Raut dwells into 3,000 fraud cases being detected under the Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

First Published on Nov 12, 2019 09:18 pm

