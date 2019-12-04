In The News podcast | PNB scam at Rs 25,000 crore; Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO; Chidambaram gets bail and more

In the December 4 episode of In The News podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma, Nachiket Deuskar and Atharva Pandit to find out the top news stories of the day.

Sharma discusses the latest revelation in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, where reports alleged that the bank "fraudulently issued" Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) worth around Rs 25,000 crore.

She also talks about the elevation of Indian-American Sundar Pichai as CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

Next, Deuskar talks about the Citizenship Amendment Bill, while Pandit discusses former union minister P Chidambaram being granted bail in the INX Media case.

