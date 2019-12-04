App
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2019 09:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | PNB scam at Rs 25,000 crore; Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO; Chidambaram gets bail and more

From Chidambaram getting bail in the INX Media case to the PNB allegedly issuing LoUs worth Rs 25,000 crore illegally, catch the top news stories of the day here.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the December 4 episode of In The News podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma, Nachiket Deuskar and Atharva Pandit to find out the top news stories of the day.

Sharma discusses the latest revelation in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, where reports alleged that the bank "fraudulently issued" Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) worth around Rs 25,000 crore.

She also talks about the elevation of Indian-American Sundar Pichai as CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

Next, Deuskar talks about the Citizenship Amendment Bill, while Pandit discusses former union minister P Chidambaram being granted bail in the INX Media case.

Tune in to In The News podcast to your daily does of the top stories from India and around the world.

If you have any queries or suggestions please do write to us at mcpodcast@nw18.com.

First Published on Dec 4, 2019 07:37 pm

tags #Citizenship Amendment bill #In The News podcast #INX Media #P Chidambaram #PNB scam #Podcast #Punjab National Bank #Sundar Pichai

