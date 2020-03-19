App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 10:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | PM Modi urges citizens to self-impose curfew on March 22; Govt bars entry of international flights into country for a week

Tune in to In The News for your daily dose of news updates from the Moneycontrol Desk.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the March 19 episode of In The News, host Anvita Bansal gets you the top updates while in conversation with Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma and Keerthana Tiwari.

First up, Sharma discusses PM Narendra Modi address to the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic. He called for a Janata curfew on March 22 and and announced that a Economic Response Task Force will look into boosting the economy.

Next, Tiwari talks about how the aviation industry is impacted by the pandemic, as the government announces that all International flights will be stopped from March 22.

Tune in to In The News for more.

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 09:54 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

