In The News podcast | PM announces Ayodhya Trust ahead of Delhi polls; Flipkart shuts Jabong; ship stranded over coronavirus scare and more

In the February 5 edition of In The News, host Anvita Bansal speaks to Atharva Pandit, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma from the Moneycontrol newsroom to find out the top stories of the day.

First up, Pandit talks about PM Narendra Modi's announcement on the Ayodhya Temple Trust just a few days ahead of the Delhi election.

Next, Raut talks about Flipkart shutting down Jabong to focus on Myntra.

Finally, Sharma gives overall updates that emerge from the coronavirus outbreak. She talks about a cruise ship being stranded at a Japan port as some of the passengers have reported being infected by the virus. She explains why researchers think that the virus may be more contagious than what data suggests and why citizens in Wuhan are angry with the Chinese government over the crisis.