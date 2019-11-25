In The News podcast | Pawar play in Maharashtra; Karvy and misappropriation of funds; Michael Bloomberg to take on Trump in 2020

Tune in to In The News podcast to find out the top news from India and around the world.
In the November 25 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal catches up with Nachiket Deuskar, Atharva Pandit and Ruchira Kondepudi from the Moneycontrol news desk to know about the top stories of the day.
Deuskar and Pandit discuss all that is happening in Maharashtra as NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined hands with BJP to form the government.
Ruchira talks about the Karvy stock broking skulduggery case and how the firm got away with misappropriating funds.
She also discusses Michael Bloomberg's candidacy for the 2020 US Presidential election. The former three-time New York mayor will be taking on Donald Trump in his attempt to enter the White House.
Tune in to In The News podcast for more.If you have any queries/suggestions for any of our podcasts, write to us at mcpodcast@nw18.com.