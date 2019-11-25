In The News podcast | Pawar play in Maharashtra; Karvy and misappropriation of funds; Michael Bloomberg to take on Trump in 2020

In the November 25 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal catches up with Nachiket Deuskar, Atharva Pandit and Ruchira Kondepudi from the Moneycontrol news desk to know about the top stories of the day.

Deuskar and Pandit discuss all that is happening in Maharashtra as NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined hands with BJP to form the government.

Ruchira talks about the Karvy stock broking skulduggery case and how the firm got away with misappropriating funds.

She also discusses Michael Bloomberg's candidacy for the 2020 US Presidential election. The former three-time New York mayor will be taking on Donald Trump in his attempt to enter the White House.

