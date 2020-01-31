App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 09:06 PM IST

In The News podcast | Over 10,000 coronavirus infections in China; Nirbhaya convicts won’t hang on Feb 1; Britain exits EU

Tune in to In The News for the top development of the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the January 31 episode of the In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal covers the top news with Moneycontrol’s Keerthana Tiwari, Atharva Pandit, Shraddha Sharma and Ruchira Kondepudi.

Tiwari gives the key updates on the coronavirus, as the death toll in China increases and other countries plan to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan.

Pandit talks about a Delhi court’s decision to stay the hanging of the four Nirbhaya rape convicts.

Sharma talks about how bank unions have called for a strike demanding a 20 percent pay hike, five-day work week amongst other demands. This strike coincides with the the release of Economic Survey, and the Budget 2020.

Kondepudi discusses what is expected to happen in UK on February 1 as Brexit becomes official and the country leaves the European Union.

Tune in to In The News for more.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 09:06 pm

tags #Brexit #coronavirus #In The News podcast #Podcast

