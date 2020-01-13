App
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 08:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In the News podcast | Oppn parties hold anti-CAA meet; Iran fires more missiles at US-base; PMC Bank revival and more

Tune in to In The News for your daily dose of top stories from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the January 13 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Nachiket Deuskar, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma from the Moneycontrol newsroom to find out the top developments of the day.

Deuskar talks about opposition parties meeting in protest of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA). He highlights the Shaheen Bagh protest where numerous communities came together to offer prayers in solidarity.

Next, Raut discusses rockets launched from Iran targeting US-bases in Iraq troops and the reaction of the White House. Raut goes on to talk about a defamation case by Nusli Wadia against Ratan Tata in 2016, which now has been withdrawn by the former.

Close

Lastly, Sharma discusses a crucial meeting between Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and MP Anurag Thakur for the revival of the scam-hit PMC Bank.

related news

Tune in to In The News for more.

First Published on Jan 13, 2020 08:23 pm

