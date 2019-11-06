App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 08:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Nilekani on Infosys controversy; WhatsApp Pay concerns; Fitch's India view and more

Moneycontrol's Anvita Bansal gives you a daily roundup of top stories from India and abroad.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Here's your daily dose of the top news stories from India and around the world. On November 6, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said at an analyst call that co-founders of the IT major were committed to the long-term success of the company.

Ruchira Kondepudi talks to host Anvita Bansal about the whistleblower allegations that claimed CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy window-dressed accounts and what Nilekani has to say about it.

Close

In more news, Siddhesh Raut talks about the Fitch’s forecast on India's FY20 fiscal deficit and NTPC's plans to build an elaborate electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the country.

Lastly, Shraddha Sharma explains why India is wary of WhatsApp's payment service, Whatsapp Pay.

For this and more top stories, listen in to In The News Podcast.

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 08:49 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

