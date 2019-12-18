In The News podcast | NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons boss; SC rejects Nirbhaya convict's plea; Amazon India may source from farmers

From the NCLAT ordering Tata Sons to restore Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman to Amazon looking at farmers to source fresh produce, here are the top news stories of the day.
In the December 18 episode of In The News, host Anvita Bansal talks to Aakriti Handa, Shraddha Sharma and Siddhesh Raut from the Moneycontrol News Desk to find out the top news developments in India and around the world.
Sharma talks about the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) ordering that Cyrus Mistry be restored as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. It upheld the appointment of N Chandrasekaran to the post as illegal.
Handa talks about the apex court rejecting a petition by one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case to review the death sentence.
Finally Raut talks about Amazon India's initiative to source fresh products directly from farmers.
Tune in to In The News podcast for more.If you have any query or suggestions please do write to us on mcpodcast@nw18.comGet access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.