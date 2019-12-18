App
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 08:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons boss; SC rejects Nirbhaya convict's plea; Amazon India may source from farmers

From the NCLAT ordering Tata Sons to restore Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman to Amazon looking at farmers to source fresh produce, here are the top news stories of the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the December 18 episode of In The News, host Anvita Bansal talks to Aakriti Handa, Shraddha Sharma and Siddhesh Raut from the Moneycontrol News Desk to find out the top news developments in India and around the world.

Sharma talks about the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) ordering that Cyrus Mistry be restored as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. It upheld the appointment of N Chandrasekaran to the post as illegal.

Handa talks about the apex court rejecting a petition by one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case to review the death sentence.

Close

Finally Raut talks about Amazon India's initiative to source fresh products directly from farmers.



Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

If you have any query or suggestions please do write to us on mcpodcast@nw18.com

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 08:24 pm

tags #Cyrus Mistry #In The News podcast #Nirbhaya rape case #Podcast

