In The News podcast | NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons boss; SC rejects Nirbhaya convict's plea; Amazon India may source from farmers

In the December 18 episode of In The News, host Anvita Bansal talks to Aakriti Handa, Shraddha Sharma and Siddhesh Raut from the Moneycontrol News Desk to find out the top news developments in India and around the world.

Sharma talks about the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) ordering that Cyrus Mistry be restored as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. It upheld the appointment of N Chandrasekaran to the post as illegal.

Handa talks about the apex court rejecting a petition by one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case to review the death sentence.

Finally Raut talks about Amazon India's initiative to source fresh products directly from farmers.

