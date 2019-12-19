In The News podcast | Nation-wide anti-CAA protests; Oyo may lay-off 2000 employees; highest pollution-related deaths in India and more

In the December 19 edition of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal catches up with Atharva Pandit, Shraddha Sharma and Keerthana Tiwari to find out the top developments of the day.

While Pandit shares latest updates on pan-India protests against the Citizenship Act, Sharma talks about the impeachment of US President Donald Trump and what is expected next.

She also discusses reports suggesting Oyo could lay-off 2000 employees across India.

Finally, Tiwari talks about India facing the most number of pollution-linked deaths.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.