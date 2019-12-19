App
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Nation-wide anti-CAA protests; Oyo may lay-off 2000 employees; highest pollution-related deaths in India and more

Anvita Bansal talks to colleagues from the Moneycontrol newsroom to find out the top developments in India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the December 19 edition of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal catches up with Atharva Pandit, Shraddha Sharma and Keerthana Tiwari to find out the top developments of the day.

While Pandit shares latest updates on pan-India protests against the Citizenship Act, Sharma talks about the impeachment of US President Donald Trump and what is expected next.

Close

She also discusses reports suggesting Oyo could lay-off 2000 employees across India.

Finally, Tiwari talks about India facing the most number of pollution-linked deaths.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

If you have any query or suggestions please do write to us on mcpodcast@nw18.com

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 08:48 pm

tags #Citizenship Act protests #In The News podcast #Oyo #Podcast #pollution #Trump impeachment

