In The News podcast | Muslims seek Babri Masjid debris; the Middle East may lose $2 trn by 2034; doctor who warned of coronavirus dies

In the February 7 episode of the In The News podcast, Moneycontrol’s Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Atharva Pandit, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma from the newsroom to find out the top stories of the day.

First up, Pandits talks about the Babri Masjid Action Committee’s plan to move the Supreme Court to stake claim on the mosque’s debris.

Next, Raut talks about how Middle East may lose $2 trillion of wealth by 2034, and on Goldman Sachs’ plans to raise $8 billion for a new buyout fund.

Lastly, Sharma gives the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak from China, where one of the first doctors who warned the people about the infection died.