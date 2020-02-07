App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Muslims seek Babri Masjid debris; the Middle East may lose $2 trn by 2034; doctor who warned of coronavirus dies

Tune in to In The News for the top stories of the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the February 7 episode of the In The News podcast, Moneycontrol’s Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Atharva Pandit, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma from the newsroom to find out the top stories of the day.

First up, Pandits talks about the Babri Masjid Action Committee’s plan to move the Supreme Court to stake claim on the mosque’s debris.

Next, Raut talks about how Middle East may lose $2 trillion of wealth by 2034, and on Goldman Sachs’ plans to raise $8 billion for a new buyout fund.

Lastly, Sharma gives the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak from China, where one of the first doctors who warned the people about the infection died.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 08:39 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

