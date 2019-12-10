In The News podcast | Massive protests against CAB; Yes Bank still discussing $1.2 bn bid; India vulnerable to climate change

In the December 10 episode of In The News podcast, Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with colleagues from Moneycontrol’s News Room to pick out the top stories of the day. She talks to Atharva Pandit about the massive protests that were witnessed across states in North-East India after Parliament approved the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

He discusses the Federal US Commission seeking sanctions against Home Minister Amit Shah if the bill is passed.

Next, Siddhesh Raut talks about Canadian industrialist Erwin Singh Braich's $1.2 billion bid for Yes Bank. While reports suggest that the bank could reject the bid given Braich's history of bankruptcy and questionable business deals, the board finally said that a decision on the bid will be taken in the next board meet.

Lastly, Shraddha Sharma talks about why India has been ranked as the 5th most vulnerable country to climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index 2020.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.