Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Massive protests against CAB in Northeast; Rohingya massacre case at ICJ; UK elections 2019 and more

Tune in to In The News with Anvita Bansal for all the top news from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the December 12 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Atharva Pandit, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma from the Moneycontrol News Desk to find out the top news stories of the day.

Pandit talks about the massive protests in Tripura and Assam after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Citizens in both states continue to protest despite heavy security cover being deployed.

Close

Next, Raut explains why citizens in the UK have had to vote for the third general election in less than five years. He discusses all details about how Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to ensure that Britain exits the European Union.

related news

He also talks about Saudi Aramco touching $2 trillion in valuation on second day of trading.

Lastly, Sharma gives an update about the international court of Justice in The Hague hearing the Rohingya massacre case of Myanmar, where the country has been charged with genocide.

Tune in to In The News podcast for all the top news from India and around the world.

If you have any queries or suggestions please do write to us on mcpodcast@nw18.com.

First Published on Dec 12, 2019 07:18 pm

tags #Brexit #Citizenship Amendment bill #In The News podcast #Podcast #Rohingya crisis #Saudi Aramco #UK elections

