In The News podcast | Massive protests against CAB in Northeast; Rohingya massacre case at ICJ; UK elections 2019 and more

In the December 12 episode of In The News podcast, the top news stories of the day include:

Pandit talks about the massive protests in Tripura and Assam after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Citizens in both states continue to protest despite heavy security cover being deployed.

Next, Raut explains why citizens in the UK have had to vote for the third general election in less than five years. He discusses all details about how Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to ensure that Britain exits the European Union.

He also talks about Saudi Aramco touching $2 trillion in valuation on second day of trading.

Lastly, Sharma gives an update about the international court of Justice in The Hague hearing the Rohingya massacre case of Myanmar, where the country has been charged with genocide.

