you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 08:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Make In India booster; latest on Chandrayaan 2; HDFC Bank's online service glitch and more

Tune in to In The News podcast to get the latest developments from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this episode of In The News, host Keerthana Tiwari gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo and Ruchira Kondepudi to find out the top news on December 3.

Sachdeo talks about a potential government move to curb imports of 350 items to boost Make In India. He also talks about how an image from NASA shows the position of Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander.

Close

Kondepudi talks about the struggle of HDFC customers as the bank's online services are at a standstill. She also gives the latest details on the Karvy Stock Broking case.

related news

If you have any queries or suggestions for any of our podcast series, you can mail us at mcpodcast@nw18.com.

First Published on Dec 3, 2019 08:41 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

