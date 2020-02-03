In The News podcast | Latest on coronavirus outbreak; another shooting at anti-CAA protests; were phones of top politicians tapped during Maha polls?

In the February 3rd edition of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Shraddha Sharma and Atharva Pandit from the Moneycontrol newsroom to find out the top developments of the day.

Sharma gives the latest details in the coronavirus outbreak, including the third case infection being detected in India and the 1000-bed hospital that China managed to build in just eight days. Overall, she says that 17,000 people have been infected across the world, with over 360 deaths being reported. Over 400 people have reportedly been cured of the disease.

In another incident, a techie from Andhra Pradesh has claimed that Air India refused to airlift her from Wuhan as she showed symptoms of the infection.

Next, Pandit talks about the third shooting at anti-CAA protests in New Delhi as two men opened fire near Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday night.

Lastly, he gives details about the Maharashtra government reportedly ordering a probe into allegations of phone tapping of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and CM Uddhav Thackeray after of the general and assembly elections held last year.