App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 10:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Kobe Bryant dies in chopper crash, anti-CAA protest allegedly funded by PFI, coronavirus in India and more

Tune in to In The News podcast for your daily dose of top stories from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the January 27 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Shraddha Sharma, Siddhesh Raut and Atharva Pandit to find out the top stories emerging from India and abroad. Sharma first talks about the tragic death of NBA star Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash.

Next Raut speaks on the Enforcement Directorate unearthing a money trail in connection with the Popular Front of India, which was allegedly used to fund the ongoing anti-CAA and anti-NRC protest in India. Following this, he discusses the government’s second attempt at divesting national carrier Air India.

Close

Lastly, Pandit gives latest updates about suspected coronavirus infections in Rajasthan and Bihar. The death toll in Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the outbreak has climbed to 81.

related news

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 27, 2020 10:09 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.