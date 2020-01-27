In The News podcast | Kobe Bryant dies in chopper crash, anti-CAA protest allegedly funded by PFI, coronavirus in India and more

In the January 27 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Shraddha Sharma, Siddhesh Raut and Atharva Pandit to find out the top stories emerging from India and abroad. Sharma first talks about the tragic death of NBA star Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash.

Next Raut speaks on the Enforcement Directorate unearthing a money trail in connection with the Popular Front of India, which was allegedly used to fund the ongoing anti-CAA and anti-NRC protest in India. Following this, he discusses the government’s second attempt at divesting national carrier Air India.

Lastly, Pandit gives latest updates about suspected coronavirus infections in Rajasthan and Bihar. The death toll in Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the outbreak has climbed to 81.