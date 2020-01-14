App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Kerala challenges CAA in SC; wholesale inflation surges to 2.59%; Bajaj Chetak returns as a cleaner ride

Tune in to In The News for your daily dose of top stories of the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this edition of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal discusses the top news of January 14 with Atharva Pandit, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma from the Moneycontrol news desk.

First up, Pandit provides details on Kerala becoming the first state to challenge the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in the Supreme Court.

Next, Siddhesh Raut talks about the sharp rise in wholesale price-based inflation, which spiked to 2.59 percent in December against a rise of 0.58 percent in November. Following this, he speaks about the launch of Bajaj Auto’s first electric scooter, the Bajaj Chetak electric.

Lastly, Sharma discusses the government’s appointment of Michael Patra as Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India.

Tune in to In The News podcast for your daily dose of the top stories from India and around the world.

First Published on Jan 14, 2020 08:40 pm

tags #Bajaj Chetak #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #In The News podcast #Podcast #RBI Deputy Governor #wholesale inflation

