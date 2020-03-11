In The News podcast | Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP; ED probes Yes Bank's Rs 20,000 crore NPAs; Mumbai reports first 2 coronavirus cases

In the March 11 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Atharva Pandit, Ruchira Kondepudi and Shraddha Sharma to find out the top news of the day.

First, we have Pandit talking about the crisis in Madhya Pradesh as Jyoraditya Scindia resigns from the Congress to join hands with the BJP.

Next, Kondepudi discusses the Yes Bank crisis as over Rs 20,000 crore of Yes Bank’s non-performing assets (NPAs) are under the Enforcement Directorate’s scanner.

Lastly, Shraddha gives the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak as the numbers in India shockingly rise up to 64 in total.

