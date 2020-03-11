App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 09:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP; ED probes Yes Bank's Rs 20,000 crore NPAs; Mumbai reports first 2 coronavirus cases

Tune in to In The News with Anvita Bansal for the top news in India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the March 11 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Atharva Pandit, Ruchira Kondepudi and Shraddha Sharma to find out the top news of the day.

First, we have Pandit talking about the crisis in Madhya Pradesh as Jyoraditya Scindia resigns from the Congress to join hands with the BJP.

Close

Next, Kondepudi discusses the Yes Bank crisis as over Rs 20,000 crore of Yes Bank’s non-performing assets (NPAs) are under the Enforcement Directorate’s scanner.

Lastly, Shraddha gives the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak as the numbers in India shockingly rise up to 64 in total.

Tune in to In The News

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 09:12 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.