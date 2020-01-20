App
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 08:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In the News Podcast | JP Nadda is new BJP chief; SC dismisses Nirbhaya convict’s ‘juvenile’ plea; India’s super-rich have more money than budget 2019

Tune in to In The News with Anvita Bansal to find out the top news from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the January 20 episode of In the News podcast, Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Atharva Pandit, Shraddha Sharma and Siddhesh Raut from the Moneycontrol newsroom to discuss the top stories of the day.

First up, Pandit gives a detailed account of Jagat Prakash Nadda taking over as the new BJP president. The 59-year-old has taken over the party chief’s position from Union Minister Amit Shah.

Close

Next, Sharma talks about the Supreme Court dismissing a petition filed by Nirbhaya convict Pawan Kumar Gupta claiming that he was a minor at the time of the rape and murder of the paramedic student in 2012.

related news

Raut then gives details of a 'Time to Care' report released by Oxfam International ahead of the 50th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos. The report states that India's richest 1 percent holds more than four-times the wealth held by 953 million Indians who make up for the bottom 70 per cent of the country's population.

Lastly, Pandit discusses the decentralisation of state capitals in Andhra Pradesh. He says that the Opposition in the state and the people are protesting against the move.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 08:19 pm

