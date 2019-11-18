App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 08:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News Podcast | JNU protest escalates; CJI SA Bobde takes charge; and the state of Uyghur Muslims in China

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Ruchira Kondepudi and Atharva Pandit to get the top news developments in India and abroad.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the November 18 episode of In The News podcast, Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit and Ruchira Kondepudi to find out the top news stories emerging from India and abroad.

Pandit talks about the ongoing protests students of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi protesting about a proposed fee hike and discusses the appointment of SA Bobde as the chief justice of India, who was sworn in on Monday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Additionally, Kondepudi dwells into leaked documents suggesting that the Chinese government is holding minority Uyghur Muslims in detention camps in China's Xinjiang province. She also talks about more Indian students heading to the US to take up new courses.

Close
Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 18, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Trusted By 1cr Families
Medlife Health Comes Home