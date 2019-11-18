In The News Podcast | JNU protest escalates; CJI SA Bobde takes charge; and the state of Uyghur Muslims in China

In the November 18 episode of In The News podcast, Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit and Ruchira Kondepudi to find out the top news stories emerging from India and abroad.

Pandit talks about the ongoing protests students of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi protesting about a proposed fee hike and discusses the appointment of SA Bobde as the chief justice of India, who was sworn in on Monday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Additionally, Kondepudi dwells into leaked documents suggesting that the Chinese government is holding minority Uyghur Muslims in detention camps in China's Xinjiang province. She also talks about more Indian students heading to the US to take up new courses.