In The News podcast | JMM-Cong+ to form govt in Jharkhand; millennials shy away from buying homes, Hong Kong protests for Uighurs Muslims

In the December 23 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit and Shraddha Sharma to find out the top news stories of the day.
Pandit gives a detailed updated on the Jharkhand election results, where the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is leading the race and would form a government soon.
Next, Sharma talks about fresh protests in Hong Kong against the alleged detention of Uighur Muslims in China.
She also discusses a new trend in India where millennials are shying away from investing in the real estate sector.Tune in to In The News podcast to get the latest developments from India and around the world.