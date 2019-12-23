App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Jharkhand
INC+ : 47
BJP : 25

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | JMM-Cong+ to form govt in Jharkhand; millennials shy away from buying homes, Hong Kong protests for Uighurs Muslims

Here's your daily dose of the top news stories from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the December 23 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit and Shraddha Sharma to find out the top news stories of the day.

Pandit gives a detailed updated on the Jharkhand election results, where the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is leading the race and would form a government soon.

Close

Next, Sharma talks about fresh protests in Hong Kong against the alleged detention of Uighur Muslims in China.

She also discusses a new trend in India where millennials are shying away from investing in the real estate sector.

Tune in to In The News podcast to get the latest developments from India and around the world.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 23, 2019 08:25 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.