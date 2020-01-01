App
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 08:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In the News podcast | JioMart enters retail space; fines for businesses avoiding digital payments; North Korea to launch new weapon and more

Tune in to the first edition of In The News of the year!

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the first edition of In The News podcast of 2020, host Anvita Bansal talks to Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma from the Moneycontrol newsroom to find out the top news developments of January 1.

Raut firstly talks about JioMart, the latest e-commerce venture of Reliance Industries. The online retail platform will compete with Amazon and Flipkart in the grocery products segment.

Next, in conversation with Raut, Bansal discusses the fines that will be levied on businesses if they do accept digital payments.

Following that Sharma provides updates on ISRO’s plans for the New Year. The space agency is set to launch two missions, Chandrayaan 3 and Gaganyaan, the latter is a manned mission to the moon.

She lastly talks about North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un revealing that the country would soon launch a “new strategic weapon”.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Jan 1, 2020 08:08 pm

tags #cashless economy #Chandrayaan-3 #Digital Payments #Gaganyaan #In The News podcast #North Korea missile #Podcast #Reliance Industries

