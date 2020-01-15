App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Jeff Bezos to invest $1bn in India; Yes Bank acquires stake in Rosa Power; US-China to sign trade deal and more

Tune in to In The News with Anvita Bansal to catch the top developments of the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the January 15 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Shraddha Sharma, Siddhesh Raut and Ruchira Kondepudi to find out the top news stories from India and around the world.

Sharma discusses Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ plan to invest $1 billion to digitise small and medium businesses in India.

Close

Next, Raut talks about how Yes Bank acquiring 30 percent stake in Rosa Power, a subsidiary of Reliance Power Limited.

He then gives details about reports suggesting that the government has asked oil PSUs to pay Rs 19,000 crore in dividends.

Lastly, Kondepudi shares updates on how the US and China are gearing up to sign a trade deal.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 09:36 pm

