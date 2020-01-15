In The News podcast | Jeff Bezos to invest $1bn in India; Yes Bank acquires stake in Rosa Power; US-China to sign trade deal and more

In the January 15 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Shraddha Sharma, Siddhesh Raut and Ruchira Kondepudi to find out the top news stories from India and around the world.

Sharma discusses Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ plan to invest $1 billion to digitise small and medium businesses in India.

Next, Raut talks about how Yes Bank acquiring 30 percent stake in Rosa Power, a subsidiary of Reliance Power Limited.

He then gives details about reports suggesting that the government has asked oil PSUs to pay Rs 19,000 crore in dividends.

Lastly, Kondepudi shares updates on how the US and China are gearing up to sign a trade deal.