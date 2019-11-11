In The News podcast | Infosys intensifies probe in whistleblower case, power tussle in Maharashtra, Ayodhya verdict recap and more

In the November 11 edition of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Nachiket Deuskar, Ruchira Kondepudi and Atharva Pandit to find out the biggest news stories of the day.

Kondepudi gives us updates on the latest news from Infosys, as the company has hired two law firms to look into the whistleblower case. She also talks about a possible rejig of the income tax slab by the government, which may come ahead of the 2020 Union Budget.

Pandit talks about the major power struggle that comes after the Maharashtra elections, where the Congress is in discussion with the Shiv Sena on the possibility of forming a government.

Finally, Deuskar gives a recap on the Ayodhya case that took place on November 9, where the Supreme Court has cleared the way for the construction of the Ram Mandir.