In The News podcast | Infosys controversy, bail for P Chidambaram, India's thumping victory against SA and more

October 22 saw a barrage of developments with the Supreme Court granting former finance minister P Chidambaram bail in the INX Media case filed by the CBI. However, he is expected to remain in custody until October 24 in connection with a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A group of employees at Infosys have accused two top executives of the company of being involved in unethical practices to boost short-term revenue and profit.

There were also reports that suggested southern parts of India would be lashed with heavy rains, which were later withdrawn. In some good news, Team India managed to pull off an epic win against South Africa in the third Test at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi and managed to break several records.

In this episode of In The News, Moneycontrol's Anvita Bansal catches up with Nachiket Deuskar, Shraddha Sharma and Dustin Yarde to find out more on the biggest developments of the day.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

In case you have any query of suggestion, please do write to us on mcpodcast@nw18.com