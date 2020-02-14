In The News podcast | India remembers Pulwama; SC asks telcos to pay AGR dues tonight; why Indians are migrating to Canada

In the February 14 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal give an update of the top developments from India and around the world.

She gets in conversation with Prince Thomas and Shraddha Sharma to discuss the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack; the DoT asking telcos to pay up AGR dues by midnight (February 14); the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on India and over 85,000 Indians getting residency in Canada.