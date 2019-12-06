In The News podcast | Hyderabad rape accused gunned down; Maruti recalls 63,000 cars; Saudi Aramco IPO and more

Tune in to In The News for the top storied from India and around the world.
In the December 6 edition of In the News podcast, Moneycontrol’s Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Shraddha Sharma and Keerthana Tiwari to find out the top news stories of the day.
They discuss the encounter of four rape accused in Hyderabad, who were gunned down by the police as they were recreating the incidents of the horrific incident of November 27-28.
They also talk about the Union Home Ministry recommending the rejection of the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts in the dreaded 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case to President Ram Nath Kovind.
Next, Tiwari talks about Maruti recalling 63,493 units of the Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 to fix a faulty part and Saudi Aramco on its way to becoming the world's most valuable firm after its IPO next week.
Tune in to In The News podcast for more.If you have any queries or suggestions for any of our podcast series, you can mail us at mcpodcast@nw18.com.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.