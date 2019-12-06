App
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 08:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Hyderabad rape accused gunned down; Maruti recalls 63,000 cars; Saudi Aramco IPO and more

Tune in to In The News for the top storied from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the December 6 edition of In the News podcast, Moneycontrol’s Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Shraddha Sharma and Keerthana Tiwari to find out the top news stories of the day.

They discuss the encounter of four rape accused in Hyderabad, who were gunned down by the police as they were recreating the incidents of the horrific incident of November 27-28.

Close

They also talk about the Union Home Ministry recommending the rejection of the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts in the dreaded 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Next, Tiwari talks about Maruti recalling 63,493 units of the Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 to fix a faulty part and Saudi Aramco on its way to becoming the world's most valuable firm after its IPO next week.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

If you have any queries or suggestions for any of our podcast series, you can mail us at mcpodcast@nw18.com.

First Published on Dec 6, 2019 08:49 pm

tags #Hyderabad rape case #In The News podcast #maruti #Nirbhaya Case #Podcast #Saudi Aramco #Saudi Aramco IPO

