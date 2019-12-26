In The News podcast | Govt's Rs 50k cr divestment shortfall; Cyrus Mistry's Tata Sons return unlikely; IPOs at 4-year low

In the December 26 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Moneycontrol’s Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma to find out the top news stories from India and around the world.

Raut speaks about how the government is likely to miss its disinvestment target by Rs 50,000 crore, as it managed to raise only Rs 17,364 crore in FY20.

Next, Sharma talks about reports suggesting that former executive chairman of Tata Group Cyrus Mistry who was reinstated by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) is unlikely to rejoin the company.

She also discusses how Indian IPOs fared poorly in 2019 amid an economic slowdown.