In The News podcast | From Delhi election to Oscars, and the bank that restricted circulation of Rs 2,000 notes

In the February 10 episode of In The News podcast, host Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Nachiket Deuskar, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma from the Moneycontrol newsroom to find out the top stories of the day.

First up, Deuskar gives the latest updates on the Delhi Assembly election and talks about exist polls, the mud-slinging that political parties were involved in and the results that are due on February 11. Subsequently he gives details of the Supreme Court issuing notices to the Centre, the Delhi government and police over the ongoing sit-in at New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Next, Raut discusses instructions issued by a top public sector bank to its senior management, wherein it was reportedly stated that the bank would restrict the circulation of Rs 2,000 notes.

Lastly, Sharma gives her verdict on the 2020 Oscar awards held in the US. South Korean film “Parasite” bagged the top honours creating history at the coveted ceremony.