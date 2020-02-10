App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | From Delhi election to Oscars, and the bank that restricted circulation of Rs 2,000 notes

Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Nachiket Deuskar, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma from the Moneycontrol newsroom to find out the top stories of the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the February 10 episode of In The News podcast, host Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Nachiket Deuskar, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma from the Moneycontrol newsroom to find out the top stories of the day.

First up, Deuskar gives the latest updates on the Delhi Assembly election and talks about exist polls, the mud-slinging that political parties were involved in and the results that are due on February 11. Subsequently he gives details of the Supreme Court issuing notices to the Centre, the Delhi government and police over the ongoing sit-in at New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Close

Next, Raut discusses instructions issued by a top public sector bank to its senior management, wherein it was reportedly stated that the bank would restrict the circulation of Rs 2,000 notes.

related news

Lastly, Sharma gives her verdict on the 2020 Oscar awards held in the US. South Korean film “Parasite” bagged the top honours creating history at the coveted ceremony.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 06:46 pm

tags #Anti-CAA protest #In The News podcast #India #Oscars 2020 #Podcast #Shaheen bagh

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.