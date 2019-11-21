In The News podcast | FM's statement has stocks spiralling; Google clampdown on political ads; Ind vs Ban pink ball Test and more

In the November 21 episode of In The News podcast, host Dustin Yarde gets in conversation Moneycontrol's Siddhesh Raut, Shraddha Sharma and Prakhar Sachdeo to discuss the top news stories of the day.

Raut talks about Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements of November 21 and how the market reacted to the developments, where he explains how the disinvestment of five Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) failed to boost market sentiments.

Next, Sharma digs into how Google is planning to clampdown on political ads targetting voters. She discusses ISRO's move to reschedule of the launch of its third-generation Earth observation satellite, Cartosat.

Lastly, Sachdeo explains how the Indian cricket team is geared up for their maiden plunge into the world of pink ball Test cricket.

