App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 08:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | FM's statement has stocks spiralling; Google clampdown on political ads; Ind vs Ban pink ball Test and more

Tune in to In The News podcast to find out the top news stories from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the November 21 episode of In The News podcast, host Dustin Yarde gets in conversation Moneycontrol's Siddhesh Raut, Shraddha Sharma and Prakhar Sachdeo to discuss the top news stories of the day.

Raut talks about Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements of November 21 and how the market reacted to the developments, where he explains how the disinvestment of five Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) failed to boost market sentiments.

Close

Next, Sharma digs into how Google is planning to clampdown on political ads targetting voters. She discusses ISRO's move to reschedule of the launch of its third-generation Earth observation satellite, Cartosat.

related news

Lastly, Sachdeo explains how the Indian cricket team is geared up for their maiden plunge into the world of pink ball Test cricket.

Tune in to In The News for the top news stories of the day.

If you have any queries or feedback, please do write to us on mcpodcast@nw18.com.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 08:27 pm

tags #In The News podcast #India #Podcast #world

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.