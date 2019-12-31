App
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 07:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In the News podcast | FM’s Rs 102 lakh crore push for infra projects, General MM Naravane is new Chief of Army Staff and more

Dec 31, 7:46 PM Tune in to In The News podcast for your daily dose of the top developments from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the final episode of In The News podcast for 2019, host Anvita Bansal talks to Atharva Pandit, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma from the Moneycontrol newsroom to find out the top stories of the day.

Raut talks about the latest announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the national infrastructure pipeline.

Next, Pandit talks about the rejig in the Indian Army as General Manoj Mukund Naravane takes over as the 28th Chief of Army Staff.

Following this, Sharma discusses reports suggesting that Indigo and Etihad Airways could make bids for Air India. She also talks about Hinduja Group’s formal bid for Jet Airways.

Tune in to In The News podcast for your daily dose of the top developments from India and around the world.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 07:53 pm

