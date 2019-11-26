App
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar quit; Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP may step up; Paytm KYC fraud and more

Tune in to In The News for top news from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the November 26 episode of In The News, host Anvita Bansal talks to Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit and Siddhesh Raut to find out the top stories from India and around the world.

There have been several major developments around the Maharashtra government formation. While NCP's Ajit Pawar and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis resigned as the CM and Deputy CM, respectively, the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP have stepped up to form the government. The Supreme Court has also ordered a floor test to be conducted on Wednesday. Pandit gives us all the updates on this front.

Raut tells us about a new Paytm KYC fraud that is doing the rounds. He also explains about a report on the GST revenue leak caused by unbilled purchases.

Tune in to In The News for the top news from India and around the world.

If you have any comments or queries about our podcasts, write to us at mcpodcast@nw18.com

First Published on Nov 26, 2019 08:50 pm

tags #In The News podcast #maharashtra government formation #PayTm #Podcast

