In The News podcast | Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar quit; Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP may step up; Paytm KYC fraud and more

There have been several major developments around the Maharashtra government formation. While NCP's Ajit Pawar and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis resigned as the CM and Deputy CM, respectively, the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP have stepped up to form the government. The Supreme Court has also ordered a floor test to be conducted on Wednesday. Pandit gives us all the updates on this front.

Raut tells us about a new Paytm KYC fraud that is doing the rounds. He also explains about a report on the GST revenue leak caused by unbilled purchases.

