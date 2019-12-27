In The News podcast | Death toll during CAA protests in UP rises to 22; IIT Delhi files for 150 patents; SBI introduces new cash withdrawal scheme and more

In the December 27 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal interacts with Shraddha Sharma, Siddhesh Raut and Jerome Anthony from the Moneycontrol newsroom to find out the top news stories of the day.

Sharma shares the latest developments on protests against the amended Citizenship Act in Uttar Pradesh where the death toll has risen to 22 and internet has been shut in 20 districts.

While she also describes the plane crash in Kazakhstan, Raut talks about IIT Delhi filing for 150 patents in 2019.

Anthony discusses the latest initiative by State Bank of India (SBI), where the lender will commence an OTP-based withdrawal system.