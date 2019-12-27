App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Death toll during CAA protests in UP rises to 22; IIT Delhi files for 150 patents; SBI introduces new cash withdrawal scheme and more

Tune in to Moneycontrol's In The News podcast for the top news stories from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the December 27 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal interacts with Shraddha Sharma, Siddhesh Raut and Jerome Anthony from the Moneycontrol newsroom to find out the top news stories of the day.

Sharma shares the latest developments on protests against the amended Citizenship Act in Uttar Pradesh where the death toll has risen to 22 and internet has been shut in 20 districts.

While she also describes the plane crash in Kazakhstan, Raut talks about IIT Delhi filing for 150 patents in 2019.

Close

Anthony discusses the latest initiative by State Bank of India (SBI), where the lender will commence an OTP-based withdrawal system.

related news

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 27, 2019 08:25 pm

tags #CAA protests #IIT Delhi #In The News podcast #Internet Shutdown #Plane crash #Podcast #SBI ATM #State Bank of India

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.