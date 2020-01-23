App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | ‘Cure for cancer’ found; SBI will not let Yes Bank fail; telcos skip deadline to pay AGR dues and more

Tune in to In The News podcast for your daily dose of the top developments from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the January 23 episode of In The News episode, host Anvita Bansal interacts with Shraddha Sharma, Ruchira Kondepudi and Keerthana Tiwari from the Moneycontrol newsroom to find out the top developments of the day.

First up, Tiwari talks about how a group of British scientists accidentally discovered an immune cell that could kill most cancers.

Next, Sharma discusses SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar’s statement, where he said that the PSU would not let troubled private lender Yes Bank fall. He stated that it will not be good for the market if Yes Bank fails.

Kondepudi then gives details on Bharti Airtel’s decision to not pay adjusted gross revenue dues until the Supreme Court’s order on the modification plea presented by the telecom companies.

Lastly, she talks about the government’s plan to extend long-term capital gains benefit to two-three years.

