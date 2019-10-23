App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 08:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast: Crime rises in India; Hong Kong scraps extradition bill; Dada is new BCCI boss and more

In today's In The News podcast, Moneycontrol's Anvita Bansal discusses the CCEA meet and digs deep into the 2017 National Crime Records Bureau report released recently and scrapping of the controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

October 23 saw the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting and approve a slew of measures, including the revision of the fuel retail policy. Now, non-oil companies will be allowed to retail fuel, with a minimum net worth of Rs 250 crore.

The CCEA also approved the merger of MTNL with BSNL to revive the state-owned telecom firms.

In today's In The News podcast, Moneycontrol's Anvita Bansal discusses, the CCEA meet with Siddhesh Raut, digs deep into the 2017 National Crime Records Bureau report released recently with Atharva Pandit and talks to Shraddha Sharma about the scrapping of the controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong.

related news

On the sport front, she gets a low down on former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly taking over as the 39th BCCI president from Prakhar Sachdeo.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

Note: In case you have any query or suggestion, please do write to us on mcpodcast@nw18.com.

First Published on Oct 23, 2019 08:51 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast #top news

