In The News podcast: Crime rises in India; Hong Kong scraps extradition bill; Dada is new BCCI boss and more

October 23 saw the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting and approve a slew of measures, including the revision of the fuel retail policy. Now, non-oil companies will be allowed to retail fuel, with a minimum net worth of Rs 250 crore.

The CCEA also approved the merger of MTNL with BSNL to revive the state-owned telecom firms.

In today's In The News podcast, Moneycontrol's Anvita Bansal discusses, the CCEA meet with Siddhesh Raut, digs deep into the 2017 National Crime Records Bureau report released recently with Atharva Pandit and talks to Shraddha Sharma about the scrapping of the controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong.

On the sport front, she gets a low down on former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly taking over as the 39th BCCI president from Prakhar Sachdeo.

