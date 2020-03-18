In The News podcast | COVID-19 cases in India cross 150; SC tells telcos to clear all AGR dues; MP political crisis goes to court

In the March 18 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Shraddha Sharma, Atharva Pandit and Ruchira Kondepudi to find out the top news of the day.

First up, Shraddha Sharma talks about the current situation created by coronavirus. The novel coronavirus pandemic has spread across at least 160 countries and globally, there have been over 1.98 lakh confirmed cases, with over 150 cases in India.

Next, we have Pandit talking about the Supreme court hearing petitions for a trust vote to be conducted in Madhya Pradesh.

In conclusion, Kondepudi discusses the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) Telecom case. The Supreme court of India on March 18 held that all dues are to be paid and no self-assessment or objections are to be entertained.