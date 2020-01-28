In The News podcast | Coronavirus detected in late 2019; Jhunjhunwala under SEBI scanner; Rajinikanth in ‘Man vs Wild’ and more

In the January 28 episode of In The News, host Anvita Bansal talks to Moneycontrol’s Viswanath Pilla, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma to find out the top stories from India and around the world.

First up, Pilla gives latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak, which was reportedly detected in December 2019, but was allegedly played down by the Chinese government. The strain has now spread to many more countries with 106 deaths and over 4,500 confirmed cases being reported from various countries.

Next, Raut discusses talks about big bull investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who is reportedly under the SEBI scanner for alleged insider trading in Aptech shares.

He then talks about Lalit Modi tweeting that cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips and other KK Modi businesses are up for sale.

Following this, Sharma talks about Vistara’s possible interest in buying Air India, while Bansal lastly gives updates on superstar actor-turned-politician Rajinikant doing an episode of “Man vs Wild” with Bear Grylls, like how PM Narendra Modi did in February 2019.