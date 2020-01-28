App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Coronavirus detected in late 2019; Jhunjhunwala under SEBI scanner; Rajinikanth in ‘Man vs Wild’ and more

Tune in to In The News for your daily dose of top news of the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the January 28 episode of In The News, host Anvita Bansal talks to Moneycontrol’s Viswanath Pilla, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma to find out the top stories from India and around the world.

First up, Pilla gives latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak, which was reportedly detected in December 2019, but was allegedly played down by the Chinese government. The strain has now spread to many more countries with 106 deaths and over 4,500 confirmed cases being reported from various countries.

Close

Next, Raut discusses talks about big bull investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who is reportedly under the SEBI scanner for alleged insider trading in Aptech shares.

related news

He then talks about Lalit Modi tweeting that cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips and other KK Modi businesses are up for sale.

Following this, Sharma talks about Vistara’s possible interest in buying Air India, while Bansal lastly gives updates on superstar actor-turned-politician Rajinikant doing an episode of “Man vs Wild” with Bear Grylls, like how PM Narendra Modi did in February 2019.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 07:38 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.