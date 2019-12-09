App
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 08:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Citizenship Amendment Bill debate; North Korea's missile test; Delhi factory fire and more

Tune in to In The News podcast for the top news stories of the day from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the December 9 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal interacts with colleagues from the Moneycontrol news desk Atharva Pandit, Ruchira Kondepudi and Shraddha Sharma to know the top news stories of the day.

Pandit discusses the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill, which was debated in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Next, Kondepudi talks about the tragic fire at a Delhi factory which took place of Sunday, claiming the lives of 43 people.

She also discusses North Korea's latest missile test. Then, Sharma gives an account of how 100 tourists went missing after a sudden volcanic eruption in New Zealand.

She also gives details about Sanna Marin, the world's youngest prime minister, who will be the head of state of Finland.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

If you have any queries or suggestions, please do write to us at mcpodcast@nw18.com.

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 08:10 pm

tags #Citizenship Amendment bill #In The News podcast #North Korea missile #Podcast

