In The News podcast | Chidambaram mocks Sitharaman, MPC keeps key rate; Unnao rape victim burnt and more

In the December 5 episode of In The News podcast, host Dustin Yarde talks to Moneycontrol's Ruchira Kondepudi, Shraddha Sharma and M Saraswathy to delve deeper into the top news stories of the day.

Kondepudi gives an update of the RBI's policy meeting, where its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided not to cut interest rates.

Sharma later discusses former Union Minister P Chidambaram's press conference where he takes a swipe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the current economic situation in India.

She gives us the latest update on PNB scam accused Nirav Modi, who has been declared a fugitive offender under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, by a Special Mumbai Court.

Lastly, Saraswathy talks about a rape survivor in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, who was allegedly set on fire by the accused soon after he was granted bail in the case.

