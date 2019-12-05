App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 08:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Chidambaram mocks Sitharaman, MPC keeps key rate; Unnao rape victim burnt and more

Tune in to In The News for the latest updates from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the December 5 episode of In The News podcast, host Dustin Yarde talks to Moneycontrol's Ruchira Kondepudi, Shraddha Sharma and M Saraswathy to delve deeper into the top news stories of the day.

Kondepudi gives an update of the RBI's policy meeting, where its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided not to cut interest rates.

Close

Sharma later discusses former Union Minister P Chidambaram's press conference where he takes a swipe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the current economic situation in India.

related news

She gives us the latest update on PNB scam accused Nirav Modi, who has been declared a fugitive offender under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, by a Special Mumbai Court.

Lastly, Saraswathy talks about a rape survivor in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, who was allegedly set on fire by the accused soon after he was granted bail in the case.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

If you have any queries or suggestions do mail us on mcpodcast@nw18.com

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 5, 2019 08:35 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.