Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | BJP leader banned from campaigning in Delhi; coronavirus case confirmed in Kerala; Nirav Modi’s UK hearing and more

Tune in to In The News for the top news stories of the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the January 30 edition of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Moneycontrol’s Atharva Pandit, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma to find out the top developments of the day.

Pandit talks about BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma being banned from campaigning in Delhi for 72 hour and 96 hours respectively, over controversial remarks made by the duo.

Close

Next, Raut discusses the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation blocking nine lakh employee accounts after the government found a fraud related to job incentives. He then gives updates on the hearing of PNB scam accused Nirav Modi in the UK. Lastly, Sharma gives details on the first coronavirus case being confirmed in India.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 09:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #In The News podcast #Podcast

