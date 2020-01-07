In The News podcast | Bharat Bandh on Jan 8; Nirbhaya rapists to hang; no arrests yet in JNU violence case

In the January 7 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Atharva Pandit, Jerome Anthony and Siddhesh Raut to find out the top developments of the day.

Pandit talks about the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case wherein Delhi's Patiala House Court has issued death warrants to the four convicts, who will be executed on January 22.

Anthony gives the latest updates on the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, where students were brutally attacked by masked hooligans. Following the assault, protests have erupted across India, while the police are yet to file an FIR against the attackers.

Next, Raut talks about the Bharat Bandh that will take place on January 8. The strike has been announced by a number of trade unions against the government's "anti-people" policy.

He also talks about Xerox's plan to buy HP, as the company has secured funding worth $24 billion for the purchase.