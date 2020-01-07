App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Bharat Bandh on Jan 8; Nirbhaya rapists to hang; no arrests yet in JNU violence case

Tune in to In The News for the top developments from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the January 7 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Atharva Pandit, Jerome Anthony and Siddhesh Raut to find out the top developments of the day.

Pandit talks about the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case wherein Delhi's Patiala House Court has issued death warrants to the four convicts, who will be executed on January 22.

Close

Anthony gives the latest updates on the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, where students were brutally attacked by masked hooligans. Following the assault, protests have erupted across India, while the police are yet to file an FIR against the attackers.

related news

Next, Raut talks about the Bharat Bandh that will take place on January 8. The strike has been announced by a number of trade unions against the government's "anti-people" policy.

He also talks about Xerox's plan to buy HP, as the company has secured funding worth $24 billion for the purchase.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 7, 2020 09:36 pm

tags #Bharat Bandh #In The News podcast #JNU violence #Nirbhaya rape case #Podcast

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.