you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 08:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Bajaj Finance's Rs 8,500 cr QIP; spike in Delhi pollution; Twitter bans political ads and more

Moneycontrol's Anvita Bansal has all the updates of the top developments from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


In the November 1 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Moneycontrol's Siddhesh Raut, Shraddha Sharma and Jerome Anthony about the top news emerging from India and around the world.

While Raut talks about the Bajaj Finance's reported Rs 8,500 crore QIP and Delhi's air pollution, Shraddha Sharma talks about German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to India. She also discusses Twitter's announcement informing political parties in India about its decision on stopping ads on the microblogging site.

Jerome Anthony talks about India's jobs data, unemployment rate and the declining out of core infrastructure industries.

Tune in to In The News for more.

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 08:41 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

