App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 07:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Ayodhya land dispute, PMC bank crisis and the new Bajaj Chetak

Tune in to In The News podcast as host Anvita Bansal gets Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma and Siddhesh Raut to talk about the day's biggest news.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Change is the only constant and to keep our audiences informed about the top news from India and across the world, we are re-branding our "Editor's Pick" podcast to "In The News" podcast.

In this series, we will be talking to various experts, reporters and editors of Moneycontrol who work round the clock to give all the top developments on the go.

Close

October 16 saw the Supreme Court conclude hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case. We have more updates on what's happening at PMC Bank as the apex court has agreed to take up the hearing of a PIL related to the crisis. The move comes as two of the bank's depositors died during protests.

Lastly, we'll talk about the iconic Bajaj Chetak's relaunch in the form of an e-scooter.

Tune in to In The News podcast as host Anvita Bansal gets Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma and Siddhesh Raut to talk about the day's biggest news.

Listen to In The News podcast for more.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 07:26 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast #top news

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.