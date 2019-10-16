In The News podcast | Ayodhya land dispute, PMC bank crisis and the new Bajaj Chetak

Change is the only constant and to keep our audiences informed about the top news from India and across the world, we are re-branding our "Editor's Pick" podcast to "In The News" podcast.

In this series, we will be talking to various experts, reporters and editors of Moneycontrol who work round the clock to give all the top developments on the go.

October 16 saw the Supreme Court conclude hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case. We have more updates on what's happening at PMC Bank as the apex court has agreed to take up the hearing of a PIL related to the crisis. The move comes as two of the bank's depositors died during protests.

Lastly, we'll talk about the iconic Bajaj Chetak's relaunch in the form of an e-scooter.

Tune in to In The News podcast as host Anvita Bansal gets Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma and Siddhesh Raut to talk about the day's biggest news.