you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Amazon to create 1 mn jobs in India in 2025; Nirbhaya convicts to hang on Feb 1; ISRO’s first space launch in 2020 and more

Jan 17, 7:32 PM Tune in to In The News with Anvita Bansal to find out the top news from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the January 16 episode of the In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Ruchira Kondepudi, M Saraswathy, and Shraddha Sharma to find out the top stories of the day.

Kondepudi gives details on the UN’s lowered growth forecast for India. The international body is also expecting the momentum to pick up in 2020.

Saraswathy talks about how an official statement from Amazon has promised to create 1 million jobs in India by the year 2025.

Sharma discusses the Nirbhaya case, where President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the mercy plea of convict Mukesh Singh. A Delhi has issued fresh death warrants for February 1.

Following this, she talks about ISRO’s first satellite launch in 2020, which took place in French Guiana.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

First Published on Jan 17, 2020 07:41 pm

tags #Amazon #In The News podcast #India growth forecast #ISRO satellite launch #Nirbhaya rape case #Podcast

