In the News podcast | 'Amazon not doing India a favour by investing $1bn’; SC dismisses AGR review petitions; no BCCI contract for Dhoni, and more

In the January 16 episode of the In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal interacts with Siddhesh Raut, Ruchira Kondepudi and Dustin Yarde from the Moneycontrol News Desk for the top stories of the day.
Ruchira talks about how the Russian government and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev have resigned after President Vladimir Putin announced constitutional reforms.
Siddhesh talks about Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's comment on Amazon's plan to invest in India.
He also shares details on the Supreme Court's dismissal of AGR review petitions submitted by telecom companies.
Finally, Dustin gives details on why MS Dhoni's name was excluded from BCCI's central contract.Tune in to In The News to find out more.