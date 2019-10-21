In The News podcast | All about Haryana and Maharashtra elections, the saffron wave and exit polls

Assembly elections were held in Haryana and Maharashtra on October 21. While most exit polls suggest a clean sweep for the BJP in the northern state, the Shiv Sena is pegged to have struck a landmark achievement by crossing the 100 seat mark, while the BJP is expected to get over 140 seats.

In this episode of In The News, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony speaks to Atharva Pandit and Nachiket Deuskar to find out what happened in the two states, what prompted the saffron wave and what exit polls suggest.