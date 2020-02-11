In The News podcast | AAP retains power in Delhi; ED finds software used to siphon off over Rs 12,000 cr; DGCA suspends pilot and more

App
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 09:51 PM IST

In today edition, host Anvita Bansal talks to Nachiket Deuskar, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma from the Moneycontrol newsroom to find out the top stories of the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the February 11 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Nachiket Deuskar, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma from the Moneycontrol newsroom to find out the top stories of the day.

First up she discusses the results of the Delhi election with Deuskar, who reveals why the Aam Aadmi Party managed to retain power in the national capital.

Close

Next Raut talks about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) unearthing a software through which Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) allegedly siphoned off Rs 12,773 crore. He discusses how the NBFC used it to create hundreds of dummy accounts through 79 shell companies.

He then talks about BSNL, MTNL and Air India incurring the highest losses among PSUs in 2018-19. Overall, the top 10 companies in the red claimed a whopping 94.04 percent of the total losses incurred by all 70 loss-making CPSEs in 2018-19.

Lastly, Sharma discusses the suspension of an IndiGo pilot by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The pilot was accused for threatening a woman and her elderly mother over wheelchair assistance on a Chennai-Bengaluru flight in January.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 09:47 pm

