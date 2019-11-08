App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 08:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | 3 years since demonetisation; update on cyclones Bulbul and Maha; Google India gets new manager and more

Anvita Bansal gives you an update of the top news emerging from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a televised address on November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes overnight. The move was aimed at countering black money and corruption, and curb the funding of terror activities.

Three years later, the debate on whether the move was a boon or bane for India's economy continues. In this episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal will give an account of the impact of demonetisation.

Close

She also gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Siddesh Raut to discuss Moody's change of stance on India's rating from "stable" to "negative". Raut gives a complete account of the story including FM Nirmala Sitharaman's response to the ratings agency's stance.

related news

Bansal then talks to Shraddha Sharma to learn more about cyclones Bulbul and Maha that have hit various parts of the country.

Sharma also speaks on Google's newly-appointed India Manager Sanjay Gupta.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 08:18 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.