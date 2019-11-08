In The News podcast | 3 years since demonetisation; update on cyclones Bulbul and Maha; Google India gets new manager and more

In a televised address on November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes overnight. The move was aimed at countering black money and corruption, and curb the funding of terror activities.

Three years later, the debate on whether the move was a boon or bane for India's economy continues. In this episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal will give an account of the impact of demonetisation.

She also gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Siddesh Raut to discuss Moody's change of stance on India's rating from "stable" to "negative". Raut gives a complete account of the story including FM Nirmala Sitharaman's response to the ratings agency's stance.

Bansal then talks to Shraddha Sharma to learn more about cyclones Bulbul and Maha that have hit various parts of the country.

Sharma also speaks on Google's newly-appointed India Manager Sanjay Gupta.